Manvel, ND Remembers Dean Family Who Died in Thanksgiving Car Crash

MANVEL, N.D. – Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time where we give thanks for all that we have but the Manvel community is remembering those who they lost.

Anthony and Chelsi Dean along with their daughters Kaitlyn and Avri were killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving.

They were setting down roots in a new place. While the Dean’s had just moved to Manvel in May, community members say they will never forget the family.

The community put on a candlelight vigil to remember the Dean’s who were already getting involved in their brand new city.

Chelsi was a firefighter at the Manvel Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department remembered her tonight with a procession of firetrucks lit up outside St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Anthony was a RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Five-year-old Kaitlyn was on the Manvel Termites hockey team.

Community members tell me some of their best memories of the entire family were from the hockey games they went to.

Brianna Boehm says remembers a special one with Anthony and his daughter Avri just a few weeks ago.

“He was tossing her up into the air like dads do and just the angle I was at catching that candid moment, I decided to pull out my camera and record it and shared it with them right after practice so that was pretty special,” Boehm said.

“As a mother, I think we both struggle with how and what to say to our kids and I think that is the lasting effect of the tragedy. One thing that I found comfort in telling my children is that they’re all together in heaven. I guess that was the only way I could get past it,” Vigil organizer Katie Osowski said.

Kindergartners who knew Kaytlin drew her pictures and wrote her messages saying they missed her. Her hockey uniform is at the vigil but her team will hang it up at the Jason Stadstad Arena.

Chelsi’s firefighter uniform was also at the vigil.

In the short time community members knew the Dean family, they say both Chelsi and Anthony’s dedication to service was something they’ll never forget.