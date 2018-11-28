NDSU Seniors Know What’s at Stake in Saturday’s Playoff Game

The Bison face elimination in the second round against Montana State

FARGO, N.D. — It’s days cold, snowy days like Wednesday that North Dakota State is glad to be practicing inside as they gear up for their FCS playoff showdown against Montana State.

The Bobcats do not have the luxury of practicing inside this week. They don’t have the facilities for it.

That is one of many advantages the Herd have in this game.

Another, of course, being the home atmosphere of 19,000 fans.

Each team is also dealing with the immense pressure of win-or-go-home.

For the first time in their college careers, NDSU’s seniors have the possibility of playing their final game for the Bison, and they are not taking that lightly.

“We’re practicing every day like it’s our last, because this could be our last week,” senior linebacker Dan Marlette said. “It’s something you can’t take lightly, and you have to get the younger guys to understand that, just understanding that we could be done after this week, but hopefully our preparation prevents that.”

Getting ready for his 49th game, quarterback Easton Stick is feeling the weight of Saturday.

“There’s a reality to it, and you can tell that at practice for sure,” the senior captain said. “There’s a new intensity and a freshness to guys’ bodies and to their minds and understanding what this game means.”

Kickoff from the Fargodome is at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.