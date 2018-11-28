USHL: Fargo Force Return to Youngstown for Clark Cup Final Rematch

The Force have lost just two games in the entire month of November

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fargo Force are heading back to Youngstown, Ohio for the first time since claiming the Clark Cup last season.

The championship rematch will add a little fuel to the fire for a Force team that has really started to find its groove as of late. Fargo has won five of its last six contests and only lost two games in the entire month of Novemeber.

While the team is pleased with the progress, head coach Cary Eades knows the Phantoms have made strides too.

“Youngstown had a slow start as we did,” Eades said. “I think both teams are trying to find themselves after making it to the league finals. It’s a repeat of the Clark Cup championship series last year, so that adds a little incentive for both sides. But they found their way and other than losing last Saturday they’ve really been on track lately, so we’re going to face a good hockey club, well coached and we’re going to have to be ready.”

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.