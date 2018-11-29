NDSU Prepping for Montana State’s Multifaceted Quarterback

Troy Anderson is the 4th quarterback in the Big Sky to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark

FARGO, N.D. — At the start of the 2018 campaign, there was no question Easton Stick would line up center for the Bison. Montana State, NDSU’s next opponent, didn’t have that same luxury.

The Bobcats star gunslinger Chris Murray would miss the entire season for academic reasons. So they turned to Troy Andersen, a now sophomore, who came to Montana State as a linebacker and running back.

But don’t let his quote on quote inexperience fool you. In 11-regular season games, Andersen rushed for 1,199 yards and 19 touchdowns.He’s just the fourth quarterback in big sky history to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark.

That, plus his freshman year accolades have certainly caught the Bison’s attention.

“He was freshman of the year, newcomer of the year and didn’t play quarterback, played both linebacker and running back as a freshman,”offensive coordinator Courtney Messingaham said. “Even this year Western Illinois, South Dakota State still saw him playing some of the other positions rather than only quarterback because he’s just that type of athlete and he’s very very gifted.”

“He’s an athlete and their offense goes because of him,” senior linebacker Dan Marlette. “A lot of quarterback run game, a lot of mobility out of him. I mean, gosh, he’s got however many touchdowns over his year and it’s insane how much they use him and how athletic he is.”

Kickoff at the Fargodome is set for 2:00 p.m.