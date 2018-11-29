USHL: Force Facing Stout Goalkeeping in Youngstown

The Phantoms have a pair of goalies both ranked in the top 20 in the USHL

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force are heading back to Youngstown, Ohio this weekend…The same place they lifted the Clark Cup back in May. The stakes might not be as high this time around, but the Force are still expecting a tough matchup.

The Phantoms have a pair of goalies both ranked in the top 20 in the USHL. Netminer Jon Moor has a save percentage of .882, while his counterpart Vinnie Purpura trails at .887.

As tough as it will be for the Force, they say top-notch goaltending is league-wide trend.

“Yeah a lot of good goalies in the league,” head coach Cary Eades said. “Every team we play against what we’re trying to do is get pucks to the net, get people to the net, take the goalies eyes away. If they can see the puck they’re going to stop them, so you know same old same old, players have heard it before. It’s easier said than done getting to the net front, paying the price, got to take a slash, got to take a hook, a cross check but we need to get to the scoring area.”

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.