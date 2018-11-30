Chamber of Commerce, Sen. Hoeven Host State of Technology Conference

The conference highlighted technological innovations in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Leaders from the technology world gather at the State of Technology conference hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

“This is the third wave of North Dakota’s growth and development. Number one, agriculture, number two, energy, number three tech entrepreneurship, and when we’re as well–known nationally and beyond, for tech entrepreneurship as we are for ag and energy, that’s the millstone we’re shooting for,” Hoeven said.

With developments like unmanned aerial systems and automated technology, things that seem futuristic aren’t that far off.

“It’s still hard for me to believe we’re going to have trucks and cars driving the countryside without a driver,” Craig Whitney, president/CEO of the FMWF Chamber of Commerce, said.

That technology wouldn’t be possible without education. It’s also important to for students to bring those skills into the workforce.

“You got to get out, we got to recruit, you go to get people to move to North Dakota, you got to be competitive when people are coming out of college, we have to have a value proposition,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

With all this technological development also comes issues with cybersecurity. That’s especially relevant with the Marriott data breach.

North Dakota is the first state to approve cyber security curriculum for computer science education.

“Unfortunately, I do think more data breaches are going to happen. That’s why it’s important we add a layers approach. If you visualize your data as the castle, build a maze around it to make it harder for that wrongdoer to get to your data,” Seth Arndorfer, CEO of Dakota Carrier Network, said.

Conferences like this are designed to tackle those issues and so much more.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to tell the state, the city, the region, the country, about North Dakota’s a great place to be involved with technology,” Whitney said.

Linda McMahon from the Small Business Administration and the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office also spoke at the event.