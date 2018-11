Hornbacher’s Stores Sold to St. Cloud, MN-Based Coborn’s Inc.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Coborn’s Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to buy seven Hornbacher’s stores in Fargo and Moorhead, and the West Fargo store that’s under construction.

Coborn’s also owns the Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Save-A-Lot stores.

In a press release, Coborn’s says Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth will continue to lead the Fargo-Moorhead locations and be on Coborn’s leadership team.