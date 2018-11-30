MSUM FB Putting Distractions Aside Ahead of Bowl Game

The Dragons face Missouri S&T Saturday at Noon

MOORHEAD, Minn.– MSUM-Moorhead plays in the Mineral Water Bowl on Saturday. The game will be played at a neutral site in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, against an unfamiliar opponent in Missouri S&T.

With all that being said, the Dragons have had three weeks to prepare for what comes on Saturday.

There can be a lot of distractions leading up to the game with the many festivities that go on; however, the team is confident in their abilities. The team will enjoy everything that comes with being in a bowl game, but more importantly, they just want to win.

“Our guys are adjusting to a new schedule. Were on the road more hours than we usual are. We share the same hotel with the team were playing against,” head coach Steve Laqua said. “We have a banquet with them so I think there’s some firsts for this group to adjust to. Hopefully were able to avoid any distraction and keep focused on the task at hand.”

“It’s a little closer to them (Missouri S&T),” Dragons Wide Receiver Jake Richter said. They may have a few more fans but were excited about it. That doesn’t matter to us, we’ll go out there and play our game.”

“They are a little closer to Excelsior Springs but usually Dragons fans travel so the game should be fun,” said Dragons defense back Michael Strand.

The kick off is set for Noon on Saturday.