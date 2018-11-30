Play of the Week Nominees: November 30

Hawley and Fargo North Battle it out for this week's Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D.– The nominees for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week come from the hardwood and from the ice. Both plays required extra effort to make them plays of the week.

First up out of Fargo North Boys Hockey. Spartans netminder Lucas Olson not only makes the save once but twice laying out with the glove. Olson on the save keeping the game scoreless in the first period.

But is it better than what we saw out of Hawley Girls Basketball. Kaylie Crabtree takes it coast to coast. Finishes the two points off with some nice moves and the pretty finish on the lay in. That was part of a 21-9 run for the Nuggets to start out the game.