HS Basketball Roundup: Fargo North, Fargo South, Sheyenne Fall in Season Openers

Fargo North, Fargo South and Fargo Davies competed in the Fargo-Bismarck Basketball Crossover

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North girls basketball played in game one of the Fargo-Bismarck Basketball Crossover for the season opener. The Spartans fell to Bismarck 77-55.

In the later game, Fargo South battled Bismarck Legacy. The Sabers took down the Bruins 82-43.

In the final contest of the tournament, Davies battled Bismarck Century. The Eagles lost 70 to 50.

Down the road at West Fargo Sheyenne, the girls and boys basketball teams battled Mandan in a double header. Sheyenne’s girls team fell to the Chiefs 73-50. Kennedy Harris finished with a team-high 21 points for Mandan, while forward Megan Zander added an additional 18 points en route to the victory.

In game two, the Sheyenne boys team beat Mandan,65-60.