64 Children Have a Place To Sleep Thanks to Slumberland’s Home For The Holidays Campaign

64 kids in need in the community received a mattress, box spring, and a bed frame

WEST FARGO, N.D. -“Joy,” Slumberland Furniture Homes for the Holidays recipient Nicole said.

That’s the reaction of one mother who received a bed for her daughter to sleep in.

The two have been sleeping in the same bed ever since they moved to Fargo in February to start a new life.

“It’s amazing, because my daughter, she doesn’t ask for much,” Nicole said.

Nicole’s daughter is one of the 64 kids who received a bed from Slumberland Furniture.

This is all part of Slumberland’s 24th annual Homes for the Holidays mattress donation event, an event where kids in need finally get a bed to sleep in.

“I have a 10-year-old little girl and thinking about her not having a comfortable place to sleep or about her having to sleep on the floor really helps this thinking that I’m helping someone else’s child,” West Fargo Slumberland Furniture general manager Derick Vettleson said.

Each kid received a mattress, box spring, and a bed frame.

Slumberland teamed up with The Salvation Army, who was in charge of choosing the recipients.

Many of the kids are from families who have faced challenges like homelessness and domestic violence.

“They basically have nothing,” Vettleson said. “So, some of the kids that will be receiving these beds have probably never slept on a bed before and tonight they’ll be able to sleep on a bed for the first time.”

Along with the beds, kids in the community received a bag filled with sheets donated by Walmart and handmade quilts donated by women in the community.

“Since we’ve been here we’ve been given a lot of blessings and this is one,” Nicole said. “You know, our life has completely made a 180 and I’m very grateful for everyone I’ve come across since I’ve been here.”

Volunteers from both The Salvation Army and the Knights of Columbus traveled across Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth to deliver what some would call a life changer.

“She’s going to be over the top,” Nicole said. “I’m not going to be able to get her out of her room now.”

And to those involved in being a change in the lives of so many kids…

“Just keep doing what you’re doing because it matters,” Nicole said. “It really does.”

Throughout the 24 years, Slumberland has donated nearly 1,000 mattresses to kids in need in our community.