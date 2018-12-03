NDSU Holds Free and Confidential HIV Testing to Erase Stigma

This is the second year in a row they've done the testing

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU’s Crossroads Lutheran Campus Ministry holds HIV testing for the second year in a row.

A campus minister says their mission is to be an advocate for everyone, including those who have Aids or may not yet know they have Aids. The ministry partnered with the North Dakota Department of Health to provide free and confidential tests. The ministry also administers the tests as an effort to get rid of the stigma about HIV.

“Once we start to imagine it could be us who’s the affected one, then I think we start to share that burden with other people and I think that the biggest reason why we open our doors to this is so that we remind people that we’re all in this together,” said Kim Adams, campus minister.

December 1st was World Aids Day. The U.S. has been acknowledging the day for the last 30 years.