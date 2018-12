Two Men Sworn in as Cass County Commissioners

Both took their oath with Judge Steven McCullough

FARGO, N.D. — Two men have been sworn in as Cass County Commissioners by Judge Steven McCullough.

Duane Breitling now holds the title for Cass County Commissioner who represents District 4.

The 71 year old is a retired attorney.

Rick Steen was re–elected to the board to represent District 2.

The CPA first ran in 2014 and has served as the chairman.