Bison Feel they have the Offensive Weapons to Push Past Colgate Defense

The Raiders have allowed the fewest points per game in the country

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Sate football is playing in the FCS quarterfinals for the ninth year in a row.

Although this is very familiar territory for the team, the opponent is not familiar.

For the first time ever, NDSU will play Colgate.

In six Patriot League games this year, Colgate allowed a grand total of 26 points,

Opponents have only scored on 12 of 20 trips to the red zone against the Raiders, which is the third-best mark in the country.

They have yet to give up a red-zone passing touchdown all season.

NDSU will be tested on Saturday, but they feel like they have the pieces to put points on the board.

“We just have the advantage as an offense of having so many weapons everywhere, whether it’s in the red zone or it’s out of the red zone,” senior tight end Nate Jenson said.

The options go deeper than the Bison’s personnel too.

“The multiple formations that coach Mess [Courtney Messingham] and the offense show, the amount of guys who are touching the football in the red zone,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “It’s not just the backs, the tight ends are a huge part of our red zone success. That’s not say we’re just going to line up in two tights ends and a back and here’s what you’re going to get. We’re lining up in every formation known to mankind.”

Kickoff against Colgate is at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday inside the Fargodome.