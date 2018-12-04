Fargo City Leaders Give Landlord 30 Days For Demolition Plan

The house at at 703 10th Avenue North has not been inhabited for at least 10 years and has been placed on the "dangerous building' list.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo city commissioners have given the owner of a dilapidated house 30 days to come up with a plan to bring it up to code or the 121-year old structure will be demolished.

Despite meeting with the city inspections office, co-owner Terry Tegtmeier has not come up with a plan.

He claims the city has refused to compromise.

He wanted a remodeling permit while inspections demanded a structural review.

The Kindred construction owner said the timing has not been right until now.

City leaders questioned that. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn told Tegtmeier the house is beyond saving.

He called it a wreck and a dump.

Tegtmeier said pictures of the structure supplied by the city don’t show the rest of the building which he said are solid and worth saving.

Tegtmeier estimates it will cost $100,000 to bring the house up to code and livable.