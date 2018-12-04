Hamilton, ND – Town of the Week 12-4-18

You Might Like
"It's such a wonderful place to work" Public Gets Introduced to New Fargo City Hall
FARGO, N.D. - The City of Fargo is celebrating its fifth city hall since the city was founded in 1871. A community open house was held Tuesday to show off the new heart…
Mueller Investigation: Michael Flynn Has Giving Substantial Information, Recommends No Prison Time
WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel's office is calling Michael Flynn's cooperation "substantial'' and is recommending no prison time for the former Trump administration national security adviser. Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a sentencing memorandum in the case of Flynn, who…
Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity "Dakota Blitz 3:10" Project Will Build Three Homes in Ten Days
FARGO, N.D. -- Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity plans to build four homes in 2019, but three of them will go up within 10 days. It's part of the organization's Dakota Blitz 3:10…
