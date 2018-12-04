Memory Café of the Red River Valley Makes Blankets for Kids in Need

FARGO, N.D. – Memory Café of the Red River Valley makes sure children aren’t going to bed cold.

Members are helping children staying at the YWCA by making them blankets.

The group’s co–founder says it’s important not only to give back to those less fortunate.

It also allows people with memory loss to get to know people going through the same struggles.

“It’s really important for people who are living with significant memory loss to remember they are a valued and significant members of our community,” Co-Founder, Memory Cafe of the Red River Valley Deb Kaul said.

Members made 20 blankets.

Memory Café meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at First Lutheran Church in Fargo.

The group will host a Christmas party complete with caroling and white elephant gifts on the 18th.

You can find more information on the Memory Café by clicking here.