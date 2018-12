Moorhead Girls Basketball Beats Brainerd Behind 16-6 Run to Start Game

Spuds beat the Warriors 70-45

MOORHEAD, Minn– Moorhead Girls Basketball came into Tuesday fresh off two straight wins.

The Spuds came out with a hot start against Brainerd. They started the game on a 16-6 run.

The Spuds went on to win 70-45 over the visiting Warriors.