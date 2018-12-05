Colgate Football Brings Experience in First Trip to Fargo

The Bison have never faced Colgate before

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison football team is a win away from its eighth consecutive FCS semifinal.

NDSU matches up with Colgate for the first time in team history.

The Fargodome is not a very good venue for opponents, historically, especially in the playoffs, especially for teams who have never been to Fargo before.

Both the bison and the raiders have beaten every FCS opponent they’ve faced so far this year. Colgate’s only loss came to Army, out of the FBS.

With only eight teams left in the playoff field, it makes sense that only the best of the best remain, but NDSU’s and Colgate’s defensive statistics stand out above everyone else.

When it comes to playing such a strong defensive team, the Bison are making sure not to overlook the Raiders, especially given their experience.

“Just the discipline. They’ve got a lot of older upperclassmen,” NDSU senior tight end Nate Jenson said. “They know what they’re doing by now, and they’ve played a lot of snaps in their careers. They’re ready to come into the dome, and I’m sure they’re looking forward to playing in a game this big in an atmosphere like this.”

Head coach Chris Klieman agrees that the experience Colgate brings will help the Raiders’ preparation.

“They’ve got so many seniors and juniors that have played the game, and they’re not going to be intimidated by anything,” Klieman said. “I think they’re a really well-coached, sound football team. We have to play our best football to have an opportunity to be successful.”

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN at 11:00 a.m.