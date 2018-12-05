Garth Brooks Announces Minnesota Concert In May

The singer/songwriter will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 4.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Garth is coming back.

Garth Brooks announced this morning he will return to Minnesota.

It’s part of his North American stadium tour kicking off in March.

The first two stop in St. Louis and Glendale, Arizona are both sold out.

Tickets for the Minneapolis concert go on sale on Friday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The last time Brooks played in Minnesota was 2014 when he played 11 sold out shows at the Target center.

Ticket information can be found at:

https://garthbrooks.com/