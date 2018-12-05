Moorhead Police Officers Brighten Some Holiday Spirits Through Toy-Shopping

Target and Affinity Family Credit Union pitched in for the holiday gifts

MOORHEAD, Minn. –For most kids, the best part of the holiday season is thinking of things they’d hope to find under the tree.

But some kids get to use a taller set of eyes to find some special gifts to round out their wish–lists.

“The idea is to pair officers with kids in the community for whatever reason may need a little extra joy in their holiday seasons, so we invite them out here and take them shopping, and give them some cookies, and some hot chocolate and just try to bond with them and build that relationship,” said Sgt. Scott Kostohryz of the Moorhead Police Department.

Some of the ten kids getting to shop with the officers already came armed with their top wishes, ranging from hoverboards and drones to a new stuffed unicorn doll.

On top of all the toys the kids had on the top of their wish lists this year, the officers decided to go back into the toy aisle and find some more surprises that the kids won’t learn about until it’s time to open presents.

“They’re gonna have to wait a few weeks to find out what they got but there will be something under the tree for them to open in a few weeks as a little extra bonus from tonight,” Sgt. Kostohryz said.

As the officers walked through the aisles with their little buddies, one thing they share besides their badges is their drive to make a difference for the kids.

“Let’s get out there, let’s interact with the kids, let them know that police officers are real people who that like cookies and hot chocolate too. It helps to just have them be comfortable talking to us and it helps for them to see us as the good guys as opposed to the bad guys,” said Sgt. Kostohryz.

This is the first year the Moorhead Police Athletic League hosted the annual event.

Additional funding for some of the gifts came from Target as well as Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.