Gas Prices Are the Lowest of the Year in North Dakota

Austin Erickson,

NORTH DAKOTA – November’s average gas prices in North Dakota were the highest in four years, but now people are filling their tanks with the lowest prices of the year.

AAA numbers show the average price last month was $2.67 cents per gallon.

That has dropped by 24 cents for December, the lowest prices since October of last year. $2.43 may seem cheap, but it’s only one cent lower than the national average.

AAA says gas prices will likely continue to fall on strong inventory levels for oil and gas.

Here are the average gas prices for North Dakota cities according to AAA:

Today Last Year
Williston $2.56 $2.61
Minot $2.48 $2.54
Bismarck $2.47 $2.68
Dickinson $2.46 $2.55
Devils Lake $2.45 $2.54
Mandan $2.44 $2.60
North Dakota $2.43 $2.52
Grand Forks $2.40 $2.51
Jamestown $2.31 $2.53
Fargo $2.26 $2.26
West Fargo $2.23 $2.25
Lisbon $1.88 $2.44

For more information on current gas prices, click here.

Categories: Business, North Dakota News
Tags: ,

Related Post

South Dakota Man Calls for Help, Steals DeputyR...
Oil Production in North Dakota Increasing
Fire Melts Cab of Tractor Trailer at North Fargo G...
Need a Break at the Pump? West Fargo Church Has a...

You Might Like

Minnesota is projected to have $1.54 billion budget surplus

St. Paul, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov.-elect Tim Walz will enjoy a $1.5 billion surplus as he crafts his first state budget, state budget officials projected Thursday. State officials said higher-than-expected revenues and less state spending contributed to the surplus. The state’s…

Gas Prices Are the Lowest of the Year in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA - November’s average gas prices in North Dakota were the highest in four years, but now people are filling their tanks with the lowest prices of the year. AAA numbers show the average price last month was $2.67 cents…

Early Morning Fire At South Fargo Restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - An alarm and quick response kept damage to a minimum in a fire at Doolittles Woodfire Grill on 25th Street South in Fargo early Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson says police officers arrived on the…