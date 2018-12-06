Gas Prices Are the Lowest of the Year in North Dakota

St. Paul, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov.-elect Tim Walz will enjoy a $1.5 billion surplus as he crafts his first state budget, state budget officials projected Thursday. State officials said higher-than-expected revenues and less state spending contributed to the surplus. The state’s…
NORTH DAKOTA - November’s average gas prices in North Dakota were the highest in four years, but now people are filling their tanks with the lowest prices of the year. AAA numbers show the average price last month was $2.67 cents…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - An alarm and quick response kept damage to a minimum in a fire at Doolittles Woodfire Grill on 25th Street South in Fargo early Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson says police officers arrived on the…