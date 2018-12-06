Klabo Continues to Impress Through First Seven Contests

Klabo has tallied double-doubles in 4 of UND's 7 games this season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball may be 2-5 to start the year, but that certainly isn’t a reflection of senior forward Lexi Klabo’s performances.

The Davies high school graduate recorded 30 points in back-to-back contests. She’s also tallied double-doubles in 4 of UND’s 7 games this season.

This level of play, though, is no surprise to anyone in green and white. Her team says they knew Klabo was capable of putting up such impressive numbers.

“For me and her teammates we knew that she was capable of what she’s doing,” head coach Travis Brewster said. “I think she’s opening the eyes of some other people around the way, especially within our conference. She understands what she needs to do for the team and she enjoys playing, so that’s the other big part about it. She’s starting to see the double teams, the triple teams. Last night in Northern Iowa obviously that’s what they were doing to her and she still manufactured 21 points.”

The Hawks host Milwaukee Friday at 11:30 a.m.