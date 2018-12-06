Massive Crane Set to Leave Downtown Fargo Block 9 Site by End of Day Friday

The Block 9 project will provide a brand-new parking ramp, 18 story tower, and a plaza
FARGO, N.D. – The monstrous crane sitting at the Block 9 site is set to leave Downtown Fargo by the end of the day on Friday.

The Borsheim crane, which can lift up to 900 tons and reach up to 350 feet, is the mobile crane helping to set the structure for the tower crane on the Block 9 project.

The project will provide a brand-new parking ramp, 18 story tower, and a plaza.

The tower will be a dramatic change to the skyline of Downtown Fargo, making it the tallest building.

“It’s kind of German engineering at its best,” McGough Construction superintendent Russ Klein. “There are only a handful of these cranes in the country. So, it came in, we’re setting our west tour crane, the initial set height is 280 feet.”

All three stages of the project are set to be complete by the fall of 2020.

