NDSU Ready To ‘Prove Doubters Wrong’ Against Colgate’s Tough Defense

The Raiders' defense sits at number one in the FCS for the fewest total yards allowed per game

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is one win shy from its eighth consecutive FCS semifinal. The only thing that stands in the Bison’s way would be the Patriot League Champion, Colgate.

The Raiders are set to raid the Fargodome this Saturday, marking the first time these two teams will meet up in program history. Although Colgate may be new to NDSU, this team is far from inexperienced.

The Raiders’ defense sits at number one in the FCS for the fewest total yards allowed per game. They rank second in passing yards allowed and fourth in rushing yards. Nevertheless NDSU is ready and up for the challenge.

“Absolutely, when you get to play a really good defense like that we look forward to it a whole bunch just to prove whoever thinks we’re a little overrated wrong,” senior Nate Jenson said. “We get challenged extra hard, so we’re up for it always and just getting to play a good defense in front of our home crowd is something to look forward to always.”

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.