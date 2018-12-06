UND Prepping For a Fast-Paced Series With Denver

Six Denver student-athletes have already tallied 10 more points this season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey is one series away from closing out the first half of the regular season. And Denver is the sole opponent standing in UND’s way.

This Pioneers squad certainly knows how to pioneer offensive opportunities. Six Denver student-athletes have already tallied 10 more points this season. Their freshman Emilio Pettersen is just one point shy of the NCHC rookie scoring lead.

That, combined with Denver’s speed should make for a fast-paced matchup.

“I obviously haven’t played against them yet, but from what I hear they’re similar to Duluth in that they’re very skilled, and maybe a little bit less of a physical series,” freshman Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “They have a lot of skilled forwards and we’re going to have to slow them down through the neutral zone.”

“They’re a fast paced team and they always play a fast, upbeat style game and you have to be ready to go right away,” head coach Brad Berry added. “They have good sticks, they check well and we’re going to have to make sure that we match and exceed the pace of the play and making sure that everybody is going on Friday night.”