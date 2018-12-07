First Fargo Ice Fishing Show Brings New Angling Gear to the Metro

The show takes place at Scheels Arena until the weekend

FARGO, N.D. — As the water starts freezing up, ice anglers started to fill Scheels Arena on the first day of Fargo’s first Ice Fishing Show.

Companies put out their latest ice–fishing products and even featured some demonstrations to teach people the sport.

With the amount of people who venture onto the ice across the state, people in the sporting industry say the time was right to bring a new ice fishing expo to North Dakota.

“You’ve got a contingent of diehard sportsmen and women that just love to fish, and often times you’re going to be on the ice five or six months out of the year, so you’ve got a really passionate group and not to mention you’ve got great fishing in the area,” Tony Aloia, the organizer for the Fargo Ice Fishing Show, said.

The show continues Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday, December 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $12, but parking at Scheels Arena is free throughout the weekend.