GFRR Slips Past South/Shanley in Boys Hockey

The RoughRiders win 3-1

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Red River boys hockey took down South/Shanley on the road Friday night.

The RoughRiders got on the board in the first period with a power-play goal, and the Bruins tied things up before the period ended.

Red River added two more goals to win 3-1.