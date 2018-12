HS Basketball Recap: West Fargo, Grand Forks Red River Split Friday Night Games

Red River beat West Fargo 64-61 in Girls and West Fargo beat Red River in Boys 80-72

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo and Grand Forks Red River faced off in a doubleheader Friday night. Both games were back and forth affairs.

In the girls game, the Roughriders topped the Packers 64-61.

In the boys game, the Packers topped the Roughriders 80-72.