KVRR Roundtable: Colgate Faces NDSU for the First Time

Colgate is one of the top defenses in the FCS

FARGO, N.D.– Colgate travels to Fargo for the first time to square off with North Dakota State Football in the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinal on Saturday.

The KVRR Sports Team breaks down the match up as well as the advantages for both sides.