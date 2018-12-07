Realtors Ring the Bells, Fill Up Kettles to Support Salvation Army

The realtors hoped to raise $40,000 in one day to help the Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. — Realtors rang bells while encouraging people to donate to the Salvation Army.

As part of their competition with the Fargo Fire and Police Departments, the realtors hoped to raise the most money to support the Kettle campaign.

Their goal is to raise $40,000 in an effort to out–raise the first responders for the third straight year.

Regardless of the competition’s outcome, some say they love the chance to help others.

“It’s a way for us to give back. We don’t just sell houses to people who have money. There’s just so many people that can’t afford to buy a house that are in need, so we have the ability to give. We’re happy to stand and ring the bells and raise money for the Salvation Army,” said DeAnne Mason, a realtor with the Fargo-Moorhead Association of Realtors.

Mason is also the Kettle Chair for this year’s Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $900,000 for their Kettle Campaign this year.