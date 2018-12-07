Richland County Farmer Leaves Millions To School In His Will

School Board President Nathan Berseth said the $4.5 million dollar gift was unexpected and remarkable.
Joe Radske,

COLFAX, N.D. (KFGO) – Darrel Hendrickson passed away at the age of 83 in 2016, but in his will, the retired Richland County farmer donated millions of dollars to the Richland 44 School District, his hometown and his church in Colfax.

School Board President Nathan Berseth said the gift was unexpected and remarkable.

He said “it’s a small community so people knew there was a gift but the size will blow people’s socks off.”

Berseth said more than $4.5 million has been given to the school district.

There are some guidelines but most of the money will go to high school graduates for scholarships.

Colfax will receive $100,000 and $200,000 is going to Hendrickson’s church, Our Saviors Lutheran.

Half of that amount is designated to students of the church.

The gift is given in the name and loving memory of Lauritz and Marie Hendrickson and Betty Hendrickson and Darrel Hendrickson.

Berseth said the generosity shows Darrel’s shows his love of his community.

The school board is in the process of creating a foundation that will handle the finances.

The scholarship application process will be released later.

Richland 44 has about 20 senior students this school year.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Richland 44 Hires Britney Gandhi as New High Schoo...
Richland 44 Athletic Director Leaves District
Man Drives Into Semi In Dense Fog
Richland 44 Superintendent Resigns, High School Pr...

You Might Like

Moorhead Holiday Store Robbed, Police Looking For Suspect

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) - The Moorhead Holiday Station Store at 725 30th Avenue South was robbed at gunpoint. Police say a man wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt entered the store around 3:15 a.m. Friday. He displayed…

Early Morning Fire Damages Moorhead Apartment

Moorhead, MN (KFGO) - Crews battled an early morning fire at a south Moorhead apartment building. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., crews responded to 1211 34th Street Circle. A second alarm was soon called and Fargo fire crews also responded.…