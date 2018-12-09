Get Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas Classic at West Acres

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking for a fun and discounted way to soak up the holiday season, head over to the West Acres Cinema in Fargo.

The movie theater is offering different series throughout December and after the New Year.

As part of their holiday classics, you can see Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express and Miracle on 34th Street for just $5.

You can also see Love Actually for their Retro Rom–Com Series.

“Believe it or not we have a lot of customers their family tradition is to go to a movie on the holidays and this year wonderfully, it’s also 5 dollar Tuesday Christmas day and New Year’s Day,” said Rick Solarski, the General Manager.

After the New Year, the theater will host the Enchanted Series with The Little Mermaid, Lilo and Stitch, Tangled and Beauty and the Beast.