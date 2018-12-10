AT&T Employees Change Lives of Low-Income Seniors with Care Boxes

The employees packed 500 care boxes at Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. – The Great Plains Food Bank facilitates the delivery of meals to people in our community who need them the most.

Local AT&T employees spent their Monday morning packing 500 care boxes at the Great Plains Food Bank for low–income senior citizens in our community.

“Anytime we can get out in the community and kind of help out, it’s a really good thing for us,” Fargo AT&T general manager Justin Delaurier said.

The food bank typically provides 11.6 million meals to 97,000 people per year.

“People really like the opportunity to give back and this holiday season, the season of giving, you know if you come to volunteer here you really have a chance to make an impact on someone that might otherwise be going without,” Great Plains Food Bank communications manager Jared Slinde said.

This project, which is solely focused on everyday essentials for proper hygiene, is a unique one for the food bank.

“If you don’t have money to buy food you’re going to struggle to purchase a lot of other things as well, so this is really a unique project and it’s going to help a lot of low income seniors,” Slinde said.

Each care box contains 14 items many of us take for granted. Some of the items range from shampoo and body wash to laundry detergent and toothpaste.

“You forget, real quickly, as far as the things we take for granted, and that we can just go out to the store to get, but you know being able to pack these for the elderly, they can’t exactly leave their house and go and get everything themselves,” Delaurier said. “They rely on a lot of other people to bring it to them. It’s really good that we are able to help out in that way.”

The boxes will be sent out throughout the week.

This was the fourth year AT&T employees volunteered at Great Plains Food Bank.