Police Use Spike Strips To Stop Fleeing Driver In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND — A man who refused to stop for police in West Fargo is behind bars.

Officers tried to stop 40-year-old Adam Montour for speeding around 1:30 this afternoon but he fled.

Spike strips were used to stop his vehicle at the intersection of Sheyenne and 32nd Avenue West.

Montour, who has no permanent address, was arrested for fleeing, reckless driving, driving under revocation, drug charges and on a warrant out of Wisconsin.

Two people in his vehicle were released.