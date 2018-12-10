Talula Opens in West Fargo; Creating a New Experience for Shoppers

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A new store has opened its doors in West Fargo near Costco with the motto “effortless, elegant and relaxed”.

Talula is owned and operated by two women who have worked together in retail for years.

The store aims to provide a unique shopping experience in the community.

They sell clothing and accessories which are catered to the women of the area.

Talula wants to bring exclusive and comfortable styles to their shoppers.

“We mainly wanted to bring things to the Fargo market that aren’t already here and offer people a little bit of a different look,” said Laurie Chatham, the owner.

“The fabrications are gorgeous. They’re from Turkey, Canada, we’ve got a line from Australia, from all over the world,” said Julie Thorson, the manager.

Talula is open from 10 to 7 Monday through Friday, 10 to 5 on Saturday and noon to 4 on Sundays.