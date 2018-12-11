“Law Enforcement Day” Drums Up Volunteers to Support Salvation Army

Officers from the Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments were among the participants

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police officers stood outside several stores across the metro ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

The officers from various branches of law enforcement look to collect the most money in their competition against firefighters and realtors.

Volunteers from the Moorhead Police Department stood outside Hornbacher’s on Main Avenue throughout the day.

Some say the opportunity to help out is just part of their mission to serve.

“Tradition is part of it, and we’re always looking for things that we can do for people who aren’t as fortunate as we are, and this is kind of a customary thing to do,” said Russ Hanson, a volunteer with the Moorhead Police Department.

Officers from various departments, including the Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, are ringing bells throughout the day.