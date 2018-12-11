Snow Leads to Headaches on the Roads

FARGO, N.D. – Most of the Red River Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday night.

Drivers have been slipping and sliding on the roads in Fargo, and there have already been a handful of accidents in the area.

The North Dakota DOT says some drivers have to deal with scattered snow and even some ice reported on I-29 southbound towards Oxbow and Christine.

MNDOT says most of the roads in Northwest Minnesota are covered in mixed snow, ice or slush while some state highways up towards Thief River Falls, like Route 1 and 32, are covered in ice.

The left lane on U.S. Highway Two near East Grand Forks is closed while bridge maintenance is in progress.

While the snow continues to fall, people should drive their cars slowly and maintain cautious while on the roads.