It’s a boy! Alison Voorhees And Her Husband Welcome Baby Hayden

KVRR co-anchor delivered this bundle of joy around 2 this morning

FARGO, ND — Our KVRR family just got a little bit bigger and a lot cuter!

KVRR co-anchor Alison Voorhees delivered this bundle of joy around 2 this morning.

If you watched the 9 o’clock news Tuesday night you might have noticed that she was becoming a little winded and turning a little red.

Alison went to the hospital and a few hours later Hayden was born coming in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches long.

Baby Hayden, mother Alison and dad Matt are all doing great.