Governor Wants To Exempt Military Pay From State Income Taxes

Burgum argues in part that retaining veterans could help the state fill thousands of open jobs
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Doug Burgum wants to exempt military pay and pensions from North Dakota income taxes.

He argues in part that retaining veterans could help the state fill thousands of open jobs.

Lawmakers have ignored similar pleas in the past, but supporters say the economic benefits of keeping veterans in the state would more than make up for lost revenue.

North Dakota has more than 13,000 unfilled advertised jobs, though Burgum believes the number of all open jobs is at least twice that.

