Need a Gift for that Baseball Fan on Your Christmas List? The F-M Redhawks Have You Covered

If you missed the deal today, there will be ongoing specials until Game One

FARGO, N.D. — Need a gift for that baseball fan on your list? It’s never too early to start thinking about summer and baseball.

The F-M Redhawks held an open house and offered a 30 percent discount on flex packs and 2019 season tickets. The Redhawks already have more than 500 season ticket holders for next year’s games. The team’s general manager says getting season tickets is great because it’ll mean more than having the same seat for every game.

“It’s a great place. You start meeting the people around you, I know my family actually is ticket season holders and have been since 1996. So we know everyone around us. It’s a great thing,” said Matt Rau, general manager of the Redhawks.

If you missed the deal, the Redhawks will have special offers on season tickets until the first game of the summer.