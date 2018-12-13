Matt Entz to Replace Chris Klieman as NDSU Football Coach

Entz was previously working as the defensive coordinator for the Bison

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State did not waste any time in naming a replacement for head football coach Chris Klieman.

The team announced Matt Entz will take over those duties after this season.

Klieman accepted a the head coaching job at Kansas State on Monday.

Entz is currently the defensive coordinator for the Bison since getting hired by the school in 2014. NDSU has won three national championships in that window and is two wins away from adding a fourth.

In a statement released by the university, Entz said “I am unbelievably excited to get going and start the process of becoming the next head football coach at NDSU. I can’t thank President [Dean] Bresciani and Matt Larsen enough for this opportunity.”

This season, the Bison rank second in the FCS in scoring defense (11.1 points allowed per game), fourth in total defense (278.8 yards allowed per game) and 11th in takeaways (26).

The Bison face South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Friday night.