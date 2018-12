19-Year-Old Dead in Polk County Crash

NEAR GULLY, Minn. – A 19-year-old man is dead after a rollover near Gully, Minnesota Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 at the intersection of 330th Street and 380th Avenue Southeast.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup left the road and rolled ejecting the driver.

The crash remains under investigation and no more information is being released until family is notified.