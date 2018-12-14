Holiday Art Market Showcases Work Across Numerous Mediums

Over a dozen local artists are featured

FARGO, N.D. — If you want to get Christmas shopping done while supporting local talent, the holiday art market is the place for you.

The Arts Partnership is hosting their second annual market. Over a dozen artists are showing off their work. Some are in–studio and others are guest artists.

There’s art of all mediums you can eat, wear or use as decoration. There’s everything from baked goods to ceramics to jewelry to paintings.

“I want [people] to take away unique presents. I want them to take away the feeling of community. I want them to take away the idea that when you’re supporting local artists your money is staying in the economy, and it’s creating this fun community feel, and you’re supporting artists, which is a big deal,” Dayna Del Val, president/CEO of The Arts Partnership, said.

The market will be held again on Saturday and next Thursday, as well as the first weekend in the new year.