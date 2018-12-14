Play of the Week Nominees: December 14

Roseau and Sheyenne battle for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature plays from each side of the border.

Roseau girls hockey finds the back of the net, backhand style courtesy of Ella Helgeson.

Christian Kuntz from Sheyenne gets the steal on the hardwood and finishes the left-handed layup while getting fouled.

Vote for the High School Play of the Week at www.KVRR.com/Sports or by following on Twitter @KVRRSports.

