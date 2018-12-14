Savanna’s Act Hits Roadblock In House of Representatives

"Savanna's Act" was passed in the Senate last week, but the bill has been placed on hold in the House of Representatives.
Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO) – A bill named in honor of Fargo murder victim Savanna Greywind has hit a roadblock.

“Savanna’s Act” was passed in the Senate last week, but the bill has been placed on hold in the House of Representatives.

The measure was introduced last year by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Heitkamp says the bill is being blocked by Virginia Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

It’s not clear why Goodlatte is blocking the bill.

Goodlatte has not been available for comment.

Savanna’s Act was designed to improve access to crime databases and reporting missing and murdered Native Americans.

The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent on Dec. 6.

The measure will die in the House if it fails to pass before the end of the current session of Congress.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

“We can move forward”: Greywind Family...
Community Offers Prayers and Hope for Missing Farg...
Rep. Cramer Will Not Run For Senate
Vice President Joe Biden To Address North Dakota D...

You Might Like

19-Year-Old Dead in Polk County Crash

NEAR GULLY, Minn. - A 19-year-old man is dead after a rollover near Gully, Minnesota Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 at the intersection of 330th Street and 380th Avenue Southeast. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a pickup left the…