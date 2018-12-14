Savanna’s Act Hits Roadblock In House of Representatives

"Savanna's Act" was passed in the Senate last week, but the bill has been placed on hold in the House of Representatives.

FARGO (KFGO) – A bill named in honor of Fargo murder victim Savanna Greywind has hit a roadblock.

The measure was introduced last year by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Heitkamp says the bill is being blocked by Virginia Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

It’s not clear why Goodlatte is blocking the bill.

Goodlatte has not been available for comment.

Savanna’s Act was designed to improve access to crime databases and reporting missing and murdered Native Americans.

The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent on Dec. 6.

The measure will die in the House if it fails to pass before the end of the current session of Congress.