Moorhead Group Looks to Increase Narcan Access in Public Places

The narcan education comes after a Twin Cities woman died of an overdose in November

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead group honored the life of a woman who passed away last month by offering narcan training to the public.

Argentina Taylor lost her life to an opioid overdose outside of the Twin Cities in November.

Birthing of a Diamond and the Steve Rummler HOPE Network teamed up to teach people about narcan in order to prevent deaths like hers in the future.

Birthing of a Diamond’s CEO says her goal is to increase access to narcan in several public places, like churches and schools.

“We are in an area where we need to be more alert. If you don’t know narcan training, a life can be lost, but if you know it, a life can be saved,” said Destiny Holliday, the CEO of Birthing of a Diamond.

The program also featured a musical performance from Denise Marie Gaber and JJ Walsh, as well as information on groups that specialize in treating addiction.