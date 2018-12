NDSU MBB Wins Second Game In A Row

Bison Beat Missouri State, 74-67

FARGO, N.D.– North Dakota State coming off a win against Eastern Washington last weekend. Saturday they hosted Missouri State looking for their second win in a row.

It was a back and forth game. Both teams traded buckets throughout. The game came down to the final minutes when the Bison pulled away.

NDSU beat the Bears, 74-67, behind 19 points from Vinnie Shahid.