Two Suspects on the Loose: Grand Forks Police Looking for Men After Armed Robbery

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks police are trying to determine if there is an ongoing threat to the public after an armed robbery.

Around 6:45 pm officer’s determined two males approached a male victim sitting in his car when they pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet.

He complied and both suspects ran.

There has been no success thus far in locating either one.

Both are described as being dressed in dark clothing, wearing a ski mask, average height and build.

The Grand Forks Police Department strongly urges everyone to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.