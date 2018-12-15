Two Suspects on the Loose: Grand Forks Police Looking for Men After Armed Robbery

Both are described as being dressed in dark clothing, wearing a ski mask, average height and build
Jessie Cohen,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks police are trying to determine if there is an ongoing threat to the public after an armed robbery.

Around 6:45 pm officer’s determined two males approached a male victim sitting in his car when they pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet.

He complied and both suspects ran.

There has been no success thus far in locating either one.

Both are described as being dressed in dark clothing, wearing a ski mask, average height and build.

The Grand Forks Police Department strongly urges everyone to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

Categories: Community, Crime, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Fargo Police Warn of Another Ticket Scam Hitting t...
Fargo Police Officer Says Helping a Homeless Man W...
One in Custody Over Stabbing Death at Minnesota Se...
Motorist “Unaware” He Hit Woman Walkin...

You Might Like

Couple Donates $500 Check to Thank Firefighters

FARGO, N.D. -- Earlier this week, we brought you the story of an 8-year-old girl and her neighbor who acted quickly to save her mother's life. That mother's parents are thanking first responders in a big way. Kadie Stoltz had a…