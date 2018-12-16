The Show of the Season: F-M Ballet Puts on “Nutcracker”

the F-M Ballet puts on the show every holiday season
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. — The FM Ballet is honoring the holiday season with their annual performance of the nutcracker.

More than 80 young dancers joined the company to tell the holiday classic through dance. Matt Gasper, the owner of Gasper’s school of dance, says there are a ton of new things to help tell the story, including aerial acts.

“This year we’ve had so many new and exciting things added from costuming to choreography to new props and new property so it’s been really amazing to add to a wonderful holiday tradition already,” Gasper said.

The group performs this number every holiday season.

Categories: Community, Entertainment, Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Local Dancers Perform “The Nutcracker”...

You Might Like

Shift Of Power Could Result In New Gun Laws In Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN -- A shift in the balance of power at the Minnesota Capitol has boosted the odds of lawmakers passing bills to reduce gun violence. The Democratic takeover of the Minnesota House includes many freshmen who support tougher gun…