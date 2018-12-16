The Show of the Season: F-M Ballet Puts on “Nutcracker”

the F-M Ballet puts on the show every holiday season

FARGO, N.D. — The FM Ballet is honoring the holiday season with their annual performance of the nutcracker.

More than 80 young dancers joined the company to tell the holiday classic through dance. Matt Gasper, the owner of Gasper’s school of dance, says there are a ton of new things to help tell the story, including aerial acts.

“This year we’ve had so many new and exciting things added from costuming to choreography to new props and new property so it’s been really amazing to add to a wonderful holiday tradition already,” Gasper said.

